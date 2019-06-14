June 14 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez wants to marry her fiancé, retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez, at a big, religious ceremony.

The 49-year-old singer and actress discussed her wedding plans in a behind-the-scenes video Thursday showing her preparations for her It's My Party birthday tour.

Lopez and Rodriguez will marry in 2020. Lopez was previously wed to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis.

"I'd like a big wedding and I'd like to get married in a church this time," Lopez says in the video.

"I've never been married in a church and I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those," she added. "But I was married to Marc for 10 years, with the kids."

Lopez said a sense of loneliness played a part in her decision to marry Noa and Judd.

"I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I'm saying 'try' to get married. It seems like in this life, you're always surrounded by people -- you're never lonely. But it's very lonely," the star explained.

"I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody. But that's not how life works. That's not how it goes. It's a bad reason to get married," she said. "The right one is when you find somebody who really makes you better."

Lopez is mom to 11-year-old twins, daughter Emme and son Max, while Rodriguez is dad to two daughters, 14-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella. The couple got engaged in March after two years of dating.

Lopez shared plans for her It's My Party tour on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February. The tour celebrates her 50th birthday, which falls July 24, and kicked off June 7 in Inglewood, Calif.