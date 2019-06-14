Ellie Goulding performs, teases new music on 'Good Morning America'

June 14 (UPI) -- Ellie Goulding performed and teased new music during a visit to Good Morning America.

The 32-year-old British singer took to the stage Friday as part of the ABC morning show's summer concert series.

Goulding confirmed plans for a new album while speaking to GMA ahead of her performance. She has yet to announce a title or release date for her fourth studio album.

"The album's going to be out soon. I've got another song coming out soon," the star said. "It's all coming and it's happening, and then I'll be playing live next year."

.@elliegoulding says she's working new music and we're ecstatic to hear that! #EllieGouldingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/0R0gQZcUus— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 14, 2019

Goulding performed "Close to Me," which appears on her new album, and her singles "Love Me Like You Do" and "Burn." Her most recent album, Delirium, was released in November 2015.

Goulding said on the ITV show This Morning in May she nearly quit music after Delirium's release.

"It was 10 years of nonstop touring," the singer said. "It just got to a point a few years ago where I really just had to go away from it all."

"I've rediscovered my love for writing and songwriting and I'm playing guitar and I've started to teach myself piano, so I kind of have been rejuvenated and got back to a point where I really love it again," she said.