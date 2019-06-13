Tatiana Maslany attends the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Destroyer" on September 10. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Tatiana Maslany will reprise Cosima and other roles in the Serial Box audio series "Orphan Black: The Next Chapter." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany will voice a new audiobook series inspired by the sci-fi thriller show.

Variety confirmed Thursday that Temple Street Productions, the production company behind Orphan Black, has teamed with publishing startup Serial Box to create Orphan Black: The Next Chapter.

Orphan Black: The Next Chapter consists of 10 parts, to be released later this summer in audiobook and text formats via Serial Box.

Maslany, 33, who played 14 clone characters in the Orphan Black TV series, will voice multiple roles in the audiobook as well. The Next Chapter takes place eight years after the events of the TV show's final season and feature the same characters.

"We're delighted to be able to extend the Orphan Black franchise through this new and innovative partnership with Serial Box," Orphan Black executive producers Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier said.

Serial Box said Cosima Niehaus' relationship with Delphine Cormier (Evelyne Brochu) will play "a big part" in the new story. The company teased "#Cophine" in a tweet Thursday.

"It's official... We're working with @TatianaMaslany to bring you the OFFICIAL next chapter of #OrphanBlack! #Cophine is BACK. Get ready, seeeeestras #CloneClub @OrphanBlack #crazyscience," the post reads.

Orphan Black had a five-season run on BBC America from 2013 to 2017. Maslany will also star in an HBO remake of Perry Mason.