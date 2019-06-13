Mary J. Blige arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last year. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Mary J. Blige is set to receive the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Mary J. Blige is set to be honored with BET's Lifetime Achievement Award on June 23.

Blige has released eight multi-platinum albums over the course of her career and has amassed nine Grammy Awards from 32 nominations.

She has also been nominated for two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes and has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, Samuel L. Jackson, James Brown, Prince, Lionel Richie, Gladys Knight and others have previously received BET's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The BET Awards will be aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET. Cardi B leads nominations with seven, followed by Drake with five. Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Migos, H.E.R. and more are set to perform.