John Krasinski teases Jenna Fischer at Stanley Cup Final

June 13 (UPI) -- John Krasinski teased his former Office co-star Jenna Fischer on Twitter while attending Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Krasinski and Fischer, who portrayed couple Jim and Pam on The Office, have been having a friendly rivalry on social media over the Stanley Cup Final as Krasinski is a fan of Boston Bruins while Fischer roots for the St. Louis Blues.

Krasinski posted on Twitter Wednesday a video of himself calling Fischer from the game. The actor said that he wished Fischer could be there before actor David Denman arrived to sit next to Krasinski.

Denman portrayed Roy on The Office who was Pam's fiance before the character eventually married Jim.

"I know we have we've been having our ups and downs recently," Krasinski said in the video "I just wanted to say I'm really sorry you're not here. This is your set right here and I was really bummed that you couldn't make it."

Fischer would have the last laugh, however, as the St. Louis Blues won Game 7 to earn their first NHL championship.

"Well, a big congrats to everyone in St. Louis. A tough loss, but a momentous occasion! Great series! Next time Fischer...next time," Krasinski tweeted after the game.