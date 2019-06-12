Swedish pop singer Robyn performs as she takes the stage for a concert at the C-Arena in Berlin on November 3, 2012, evening. The singer turns 40 on June 12. File Photo by Marc Tirl/EPA

June 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- John Augustus Roebling, designer of the Brooklyn Bridge, in 1806

-- Artist Egon Schiele in 1890

-- Entrepreneur David Rockefeller in 1915

-- Cartoonist Dave Berg in 1920

-- Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in 1924

-- Singer Vic Damone in 1928

-- Anne Frank, whose diary told of hiding from the Nazis in occupied Holland, in 1929

-- Actor/singer Jim Nabors in 1930

-- Author Rona Jaffe in 1931

-- Jazz musician Chick Corea in 1941 (age 78)

-- Sportscaster Marv Albert in 1941 (age 78)

-- Actor Timothy Busfield in 1957 (age 62)

-- Musician John Linnell in 1959 (age 60)

-- Comedian Scott Thompson in 1959 (age 60)

-- Pop singer Robyn, born Robin Miriam Carlsson, in 1979 (age 40)

-- Model Adriana Lima in 1981 (age 38)

-- Software developer Blake Ross in 1985 (age 34)

-- Actor Dave Franco in 1985 (age 34)