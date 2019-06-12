Ariana Grande accepts the Best Pop award during the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande donated money from her Atlanta concert to Planned Parenthood. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande used proceeds from her recent Atlanta concert to donate $250,000 to Planned Parenthood.

The donation comes as Georgia has signed a "heartbeat" bill, banning abortions after eight weeks alongside other states such as Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio. Alabama, meanwhile, has passed the most restrictive bill, a near total ban on abortions unless a woman's life is at risk.

"Ariana Grande's generous donation comes at a critical time -- in Georgia and across the country, anti-women's health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion, Planned Parenthood Action Fund president Dr. Leana Wen said in a statement about the donation.

"Thanks to inspiring support like hers, Planned Parenthood can continue to fight back - in the courts, in Congress, in state houses, and in the streets - against these dangerous attacks on people's health and lives."

Grande has supported Planned Parenthood in the past on Twitter.

Grande's Sweetener tour will end its North American run on Tuesday in New York City. She postponed two Florida shows recently due to illness, and will be performing in Tampa on Nov. 24 and then Orlando on Nov. 25.