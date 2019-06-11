June 11 (UPI) -- Nintendo is set to livestream on YouTube their E3 2019 Direct presentation which begins Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.

The company has announced on Twitter that the press conference will be around 40 minutes long and will feature information about upcoming Nintendo Switch games that will be released in 2019.

Nintendo has also confirmed that games such as Pokemon Sword and Shield, Luigi's Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order will be present at E3, which means that the titles could be featured during the Direct.

Other potential announcements include Nintendo giving updates on the new Animal Crossing game, Metroid Prime 4 and on new characters coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Nintendo's E3 plans also include live streaming Nintendo Treehouse Live, a show that features a panel of Nintendo staff diving further into upcoming games and hosting interviews with developers right from the E3 floor in Los Angeles.