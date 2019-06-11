Steve Lawrence announces he has Alzheimer's disease

June 11 (UPI) -- Singer Steve Lawrence has announced that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Lawrence, 83, who is best known as one-half of singing duo Steve and Eydie with his late wife Eydie Gorme, made the announcement on Tuesday through his spokesman Howard Bragman.

He said that he is in the early stages of Alzheimer's and that he was being treated with medications by doctors to help slow down the process of the disease.

"I'm living my life, going out in public and trying to spend as much time as possible with my family and friends while I am still able to engage and enjoy," Lawrence said.

"I want my beloved fans to know that in spite of this bittersweet moment, what I don't want is pity or sympathy. I have lived and am living a wonderful, joyous life filled with love, support and amazing moments," he continued before mentioning his late wife.

"With my beloved Eydie, I had one of the great loves of all time; my career has always been there for me as a source of joy and fulfillment; and you, my fans, have shown immeasurable love and support in ways I only could have imagined."

Gorme died in 2013 at the age of 84. The pair had two children, David, 59, and Michael who died in 1986 at the age of 23 of a heart disorder.