Selena Gomez attends the New York premiere of "The Dead Don't Die" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
June 11 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez gave an update on her new music at the premiere of The Dead Don't Die.
The 26-year-old singer and actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight while attending the event Monday in New York, saying her new music is "finally done."
Gomez, who wore a black, feathered dress, also teased her new music in an interview with Extra.
"I just have to do my own little things with it," she said. "I'm excited! I'm more relieved."
In addition, Gomez discussed her experience with The Dead Don't Die, which co-stars Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton and Chloe Sevigny. The movie is a zombie comedy directed by Jim Jarmusch.
"It was such a blast! Everyone that worked on this movie was such a respected actor -- and director as well," she said. "It was so nice to see everyone let loose... Bill Murray would sing slow jams in the makeup trailer. You couldn't ask for a better situation."
Murray told People he misjudged Gomez before working with her on the film.
"I learned that I like her," the actor said. "I learned that whatever preconception I had about someone that had 55 million, billion followers of something -- maybe, I probably thought she was different than she turned out to be."
"If my mother were alive I'd bring her home to her," he jokingly added. "Mother. I want you to meet Selena."
The Dead Don't Die opens in theaters Friday. Gomez released her second studio album, Revival, in October 2015, and last released the single "I Can't Get Enough" in February.
