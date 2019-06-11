June 11 (UPI) -- Love Actually star Laura Linney doubts the movie will get a sequel.

The 55-year-old actress discussed the possibility during Monday's episode of What What Happens Live. Linney played Sarah, a graphic designer, in the 2003 film.

"I doubt it. I'd be surprised. But you never know," she told host Andy Cohen.

Love Actually co-starred Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley and late actor Alan Rickman. The cast has since reunited for the charity event Red Nose Day.

Linney also discussed her Netflix series, Ozark. The show co-stars Jason Bateman, Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner, and will return for a third season this year.

"We have started filming. We're having a great time," Linney teased.

"I think it's really good. I'm excited, and I generally don't feel that way about stuff that hasn't come out. But the scripts that are coming in are really good. So I'm very proud," she said.

Linney plays Wendy Byrde on Ozark and recently reprised Mary Ann Singleton in the Netflix revival of Tales of the City.