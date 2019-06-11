Famous birthdays for June 11: Peter Dinklage, Joe Montana

June 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- English playwright/poet Ben Jonson in 1572

-- German composer Richard Strauss in 1864

-- Montana's Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, in 1880

-- Undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau in 1910

-- Hall of Fame football Coach Vince Lombardi in 1913

-- Author William Styron in 1925

-- U.S. Rep Charles B. Rangel in 1930 (age 89)

-- Actor Gene Wilder in 1933

-- Actor Adrienne Barbeau in 1945 (age 74)

-- Scottish auto racer Jackie Stewart in 1939 (age 80)

-- Drummer Frank Beard in 1949 (age 70)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Montana in 1956 (age 63)

-- Actor Hugh Laurie in 1959 (age 60)

-- TV host Dr. Mahmet Oz, in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actor Peter Dinklage in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Joshua Jackson in 1978 (age 41)

-- Actor Shia LaBeouf in 1986 (age 33)

-- Actor Claire Holt in 1988 (age 31)