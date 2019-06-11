June 11 (UPI) -- Marvel and publisher Square Enix has announced that the Avengers video game will be arriving for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC on May 15, 2020.

The release date was announced on Monday through a cinematic trailer for the game that was released during Square Enix's E3 press conference.

The clip features the core Avengers team of Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk and Black Widow arriving in San Francisco to introduce a new headquarters on A-Day.

The Marvel heroes jump into action following an attack on the Golden Gate Bridge, taking out multiple, heavily armed enemies along the way. The attack was just a diversion, however, allowing the enemy to steal their hi-tech helicarrier and use it to cause massive destruction on the city, resulting in multiple deaths.

The Avengers then disband over the tragedy, but later reassemble following the emergence of a new threat.

Avengers is an action-adventure game that features both single-player and co-operative gameplay. Square Enix said that the roster of playable heroes will be expanded in future updates to the game for free. PlayStation owners will have access to the beta first along with other, unspecified benefits.

Avengers was first announced in January 2017. The title is being developed by Crystal Dynamics (Tomb Raider series) alongside Eidos Montreal (Deus Ex: Mankind Divided), Nixxes Software and Crystal Northwest.

The game is a part of a multi-year, multi-game deal between Marvel and Square Enix.