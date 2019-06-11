Adam Sandler's wife critiqued his on-screen kiss with Jennifer Aniston

June 11 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler says his wife was a tough critic of his on-screen kiss with Jennifer Aniston.

The 52-year-old actor described on Monday's episode of Conan how wife Jackie Sandler and their two daughters, 13-year-old Sadie and 10-year-old Sunny, wanted him to "go harder" during his kiss with Aniston in the Netflix movie Murder Mystery.

"She wants me to go harder with the kissing. She loves Aniston," Sandler said of his wife. "[She's telling me], 'Get in there.' My two daughters are like, 'Come on. Be nice to Jennifer. Kiss her good.' They all love her."

Jackie, Sadie and Sunny were on set and coaching Sandler as he filmed the scene with Aniston.

"Aniston is a good friend of my family, so the day I had to kiss her -- we kiss in a Ferrari -- I think we did six or seven takes. After each one, I was getting stone silence at the monitor," the star recalled.

"I'd come back to wife and kids and they'd be [silent]. I'd be like, 'What? I think I did good on that one.' 'No daddy,'" he said. "I'm never good at that stuff, the kissing. But when it's in the privacy of my own home, you should see me go."

Sandler and Aniston attended the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery on Monday. The movie stars the pair as a married couple who get framed for murder during their long-delayed honeymoon.

Murder Mystery is directed by Kyle Newacheck and co-stars Luke Evans and Gemma Arterton. The film debuts Friday on Netflix.

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler attend 'Murder Mystery' premiere