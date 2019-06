Rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West arrive on the red carpet at Harper's BAZAAR celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld on September 9, 2016 in New York City. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Reality TV star and mom of four children Kim Kardashian shared a new photo of her youngest child, son Psalm, on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Reality television star Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her infant son Psalm on Instagram Monday.

The sleeping baby is pictured wearing one-piece, white pajamas. His arms are bent and his head is resting on his hands.

Kardashian's third child with her husband, music mogul Kanye West, was born via surrogate on May 9.

The couple are also the parents of 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint and 15-month-old daughter Chicago.