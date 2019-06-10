Famous birthdays for June 10: Faith Evans, Sasha Obama

June 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- French painter Gustave Courbet in 1819

-- Actor Hattie McDaniel in 1895

-- Broadway composer Frederick Loewe in 1901

-- Nobel literature laureate Saul Bellow in 1915

-- Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, in 1921 (age 98)

-- Hollywood icon Judy Garland in 1922

-- Children's author/illustrator Maurice Sendak in 1928

-- Attorney F. Lee Bailey in 1933 (age 86)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Dan Fouts in 1951 (age 68)

-- Actor Andrew Stevens in 1955 (age 64)

-- Actor Carolyn Hennesy in 1962 (age 57)

-- Model/actor Elizabeth Hurley in 1965 (age 54)

-- Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal in 1971 (age 48)

-- Singer Faith Evans in 1973 (age 46)

-- Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black in 1974 (age 45)

-- Actor Shane West in 1978 (age 41)

-- Country singer Lee Brice in 1979 (age 40)

-- Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski in 1982 (age 37)

-- Swedish Princess Madeleine in 1982 (age 37)

-- Actor/artist Leelee Sobieski in 1983 (age 36)

-- Model/actor Kate Upton in 1992 (age 27)

-- Sasha Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, in 2001 (age 18)