Bushwick Bill, Geto Boys Rapper, dead at 52

June 10 (UPI) -- Bushwick Bill, a member of Houston hip-hop group Geto Boys, has died at the age of 52.

Bushwick Bill, real name Richard Shaw, died on Sunday following his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, his publicist Dawn P. confirmed to Rolling Stone through a statement.

"Bushwick Bill passed away peacefully this evening at 9:35 p.m. He was surrounded by his immediate family," the statement said.

"There were incorrect previous reports that he had passed away this morning. We are looking into doing a public memorial at a later date. His family appreciates all of the prayers and support and are asking for privacy at this time," it continued.

Bushwick Bill went public with his cancer diagnosis in May. He was receiving chemotherapy treatments and was on a ventilator at a Colorado hospital, Billboard reported.

The rapper joined the Geto Boys first as a dancer known as Little Billy in 1986 before later becoming a core member alongside Willie D and Scarface. The group also consisted of DJ Ready Red who died in 2018 at the age of 53 following a heart attack.

The Geto Boys were best known for their hits "Mind Playing Tricks on Me" and "Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangster" which was featured in the comedy film Office Space.