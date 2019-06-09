Reports: Chris Pratt marries Katherine Schwarzenegger

Cast member Anna Faris attends the premiere of "Overboard" in Los Angeles on April 30, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Chris Pratt attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica on June 16, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Film star Chris Pratt reportedly has married author Katherine Schwarzenegger in an outdoor ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif.

UsMagazine.com said Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, exchanged wedding vows on Saturday in front of close family and friends.

"The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It's a very romantic setting for a wedding," People.com quoted an unnamed source as saying. "The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria (Shriver) and Arnold (Schwarzenegger.) Everyone just looked so happy."

Schwarzenegger is the eldest child of the actor/politician and broadcast journalist.

Pratt's 6-year-old son Jack and actor Rob Lowe were among those in attendance.

TMZ published photos of Schwarzenegger wearing a long, white gown and veil and Pratt in a traditional black suit.

The couple announced their engagement in January after several months of dating.

Pratt, who is known for his Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy movies, was previously married to Mom actress Anna Faris. They divorced in 2018.