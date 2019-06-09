James Corden mocks binge-watching, celebrates theater in Tonys opener

Comedian James Corden is hosting the Tony Awards ceremony in New York on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Comedian James Corden opened Sunday's Tony Awards ceremony in New York with a song that celebrated live performance and hilariously mocked TV binge-watching.

"You watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon 'til you can't remember which program is on. I'm not speaking of network TV, which is wonderful, obviously," sang the host of CBS' The Late Late Show, who is seen sitting on a sofa in what looks like an apartment.

"So, when you get tired of flat-screen images of actors who are dead playing parts in shows made faraway and finished long ago," he sang on. "Trade the remote for the near. Leave your couch, travel here."

The curtain behind him then lifts up revealing the packed audience at Radio City Music Hall.

"And you'll see a different kind of show. The kind that's live. The kind that's live. The kind that real-life people recreate for you. Live. A show that's live. A show where, when you laugh, the cast will wait for you. Actual people in an actual space, watching actors who are actually there. It's something unique to that time and that place. It's something you feel. It's something you share."

The Tony Awards honor excellence in Broadway theater for the 2018-19 season.

Hadestown goes into the competition with a leading 14 nominations, followed by Ain't Too Proud with 12, Tootsie with 11, and To Kill a Mockingbird and The Ferryman tied for nine.