Actor Bryan Cranston arrives on the red carpet at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Celia Keenan-Bolger won a Tony Award Sunday for her work in the play "To Kill a Mockingbird." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Andre De Shields won a Tony Award Sunday for his work in the musical "Hadestown." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Hadestown won the Best Musical honor at the Tony Awards ceremony in New York Sunday night.

It also earned the accolades for Best Supporting Actor for Andre De Shields, Best Direction of a Musical, Score, Orchestrations, Scenic Design of a Musical, Lighting Design of a Musical and Sound Design of a Musical.

Santino Fontana won the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for Tootsie and the show also scooped up the prize for Best Book of a Musical.

The Best Actress Tony went to Stephanie J. Block for The Cher Show, while Ali Stroker won the Best Supporting Actress in a Musical title for Oklahoma! which was also voted Best Revival of a Musical.

The Ferryman won for Best Play and Best Direction of a Play, and the Best Revival of a Play honor was bestowed upon The Boys in the Band.

Bryan Cranston was named Best Actor in a Play for Network, and The Waverly Gallery star Elaine May won the Tony for Best Actress in a Play.

Celia Keenan-Bolger and Bertie Carvel accepted the prizes for Best Supporting Actress and Actor in a Play for their respective roles in To Kill a Mockingbird and Ink.

Ain't Too Proud scored the trophy for Best Choreography.

James Corden hosted the gala, which honors excellence in Broadway theater.

We have a musical champion! The 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical goes to @Hadestown. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/hZUHieGloU— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 10, 2019