Celia Keenan-Bolger, Bertie Carvel, 'Hadestown' score early Tony Awards

Actor Bertie Carvel arrives on the red carpet at the 67th Annual Tony Awards on June 9, 2013 in New York City. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Actress Celia Keenan-Bolger won a Tony Award Sunday for her work in the play "To Kill a Mockingbird." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- The Waverly Gallery star Elaine May won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play in New York on Sunday night.

Celia Keenan-Bolger and Bertie Carvel took home the prizes for Best Supporting Actress and Actor in a Play for their respective roles in To Kill a Mockingbird and Ink.

Hadestown earned the accolades for Best Supporting Actor for Andre De Shields, Best Orchestrations, Scenic Design of a Musical, Lighting Design of a Musical and Sound Design of a Musical.

Tootsie won the Tony for Best Book of a Musical and Ain't Too Proud scored the trophy for Best Choreography.