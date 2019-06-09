Ali Stroker wins Tony for 'Oklahoma!' and makes history

Actress Ali Stroker won a Tony Award Sunday for her work in "Oklahoma!" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Ali Stroker won the Tony Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her performance in Oklahoma! in New York Sunday.

This is the first time an actor or actress in a wheelchair has won the prestigious prize for excellence on Broadway, Deadline.com said.

"This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena," Variety quoted her as saying. "You are."

Stroker has been paralyzed from the waist down since a car accident when she was 2.