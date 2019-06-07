WWE's R-Truth battles Jinder Mahal for 24/7 title on airplane

June 7 (UPI) -- WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth lost and won his title back against Jinder Mahal while traveling to Saudi Arabia for Super Showdown.

WWE uploaded videos of the confrontations on Thursday, which started with Mahal ambushing and then pinning Truth from behind before he boarded an airplane to briefly become the new 24/7 Champion.

Truth, while on the plane, brought a referee with him and searched the cabin for Mahal who was sleeping in his chair with a blanket over his head.

Truth navigated through rows of other WWE superstars such as Mojo Rawley and No Way Jose, lifting up everyone's blanket as he hunted down Mahal.

Truth finally discovered his rival -- who was sound asleep -- and pinned him to win back the 24/7 Championship. As Truth celebrated, he then realized that every superstar in the cabin was then eager to challenge him for the title.

Truth quickly ran to the other area of the plane and locked himself inside the bathroom. Truth and Mahal recently battled each other over the title while on a golf course.

The 24/Championship, introduced by Hall of Famer Mick Foley in May, has to be defended 24-hours a day, seven days a week with a match to take place anytime or anywhere as long as the referee is present.