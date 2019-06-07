Trending Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith defends 'Aladdin' on 'Kimmel'
Margot Robbie says playing Sharon Tate was a 'strange challenge'
Alec Baldwin set for Comedy Central roast
Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton to film 'Dive Bar' music video at live show
'Swamp Thing': DC Universe cancels show after one season

Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence attend 'Dark Phoenix' premiere

Latest News

Phillies remove Odubel Herrera stadium banners after arrest
Tennessee man uses $10 pole to catch 55-pound catfish
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Norway: 'State actor' attacked oil tankers
Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy rips NHL officiating after Game 5
WWE's R-Truth battles Jinder Mahal for 24/7 title on airplane
 
