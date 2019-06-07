June 7 (UPI) -- Celebrity siblings Jaden Smith and Willow Smith have debuted a new single.

Jaden, 20, and Willow, 18, performed their song "Summertime in Paris" for the first time during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Summertime in Paris" appears on Jaden's new album, Erys. Jaden released the first three songs as the EP Erys is Coming in April following his performance at Coachella music festival.

"That was my first time at Coachella," Jaden told host Ellen DeGeneres. "It was the best experience of my life! It was so much fun."

"For me to get that opportunity to perform there, it was a dream come true," he added. "It was the most exhilarating moment of my life."

Jaden and Willow, the son and daughter of actor Will Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith, also played "Heads Up" with DeGeneres. The siblings acted out different scenarios for DeGeneres to guess.

Jaden is known for the singles "Icon," "Ghost" and "Goku." His mom Jada defended Will's movie Aladdin during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!