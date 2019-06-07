Alan Arkin gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Alan Arkin (L) is joined by his son, actor Matthew Arkin. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Alan Arkin is joined by his wife Suzanne Arkin. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Alan Arkin holds a replica plaque during a ceremony honoring him with the 2,665th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin received the 2,666th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

The Little Miss Sunshine and Catch-22 actor was joined by his wife Suzanne Newlander, son Matthew Arkin, granddaughter Molly Arkin, and fellow actors Lisa Edelstein, Susan Sullivan, Ann-Margret, Paul Reiser and Steve Carell, who spoke in praise of Arkin.

"There's a danger to meeting your heroes," Carell said. "Rarely do they live up to the expectations you place upon them and Alan turned out to be much more than I could have imagined.

"I simply idolize him. His depth of talent is unprecedented. He is the actor I want to be."

Arkin and Carell appeared in Little Miss Sunshine, Get Smart and The Incredible Burt Wonderstone together.

Arkin offered his thanks for the honor, calling it "overwhelming."

"I don't really feel like I deserve this. I had fun for my entire career," he said.

"But by that same token, I had shingles two years ago and I didn't feel like I deserved that either," he joked.

Over his six decades as an actor, Arkin has appeared in more than 100 films and television series, earning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Little Miss Sunshine. He earned nominations for appearances in Argo, The Heart is a Lonely Hunter and The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming.

The 85-year-old has spent the past five years focusing on television projects, receiving Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations for the first season of Netflix series The Kominsky Method, co-starring Michael Douglas. The comedy series was renewed in January for a second season.