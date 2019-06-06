Watch live: Google to announce price, new games for Stadia

June 6 (UPI) -- Google is set to announce more information regarding its upcoming video game streaming platform Stadia during a special presentation on Thursday which will be livestreamed on YouTube at 12 p.m. ET.

The presentation, titled Stadia Connect, will announce pricing, new games and offer launch details.

"Some news can't wait for E3," Google said in reference to the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo, which officially begins on Tuesday, while other companies like Microsoft will be announcing new Xbox games during a Sunday keynote.

Stadia, first announced in March, is not a dedicated console like the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, but rather a cloud-based platform which will allow users to play a variety of games through streaming. The games can be accessed over the internet across desktop computers, laptops, televisions, tablets and phones.

Google has said that Stadia is powered by it's data centers that are located worldwide and that there would be no sacrifice to the graphical fidelity of games while streaming. The company will be releasing a Stadia controller, however, other USB controllers, along with mouse and keyboards, can be used.

Games announced for Stadia include id Software's upcoming first-person shooter Doom Eternal and Ubisoft's action-adventure title Assassin's Creed Odyssey.