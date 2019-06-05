Watch live: 'Pokemon Sword' and 'Shield' Nintendo Direct livestream

June 5 (UPI) -- Nintendo is set to release more information regarding Pokemon Sword and Shield during a livestreamed Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be livestreamed through Nintendo's official YouTube channel and will run for roughly 15 minutes.

Pokemon Sword and Shield, set to be released for the Switch console in late 2019, are the next mainline entries in the long-running Pokemon series.

The games will be taking place in a new setting known as the Galar Region featuring contemporary cities, vast plains and snow-covered mountains.

Players will be encountering brand-new Pokemon on their journey and once again will have the choice to begin the game with either a fire, water or grass-type Pokemon. The options include Grookey, a grass type known as the chimp Pokemon, Scorbunny, a fire type known as the rabbit Pokemon and Sobble, a water type known as the water lizard Pokemon.