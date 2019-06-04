Ellie Kemper attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 5, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ellie Kemper attends the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017.

Ellie Kemper is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Michael Koman.

June 4 (UPI) -- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper is going to be a mom of two.

People confirmed Monday the 39-year-old actress is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Michael Koman.

Speculation started Thursday after Kemper's stylist, Jessica Paster, shared photos on Instagram of the star's look for the SAG-AFTRA Foundations Conversations with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt event.

"@elliekemper x @unbreakablekimmyschmidt this beautiful mommy to be..." Paster captioned the post.

Kemper responded to Paster in the comments.

"You ace it every time, Jess!!!" she wrote, adding three heart emojis.

Kemper had posted her own picture from the event with her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-stars Titus Burgess, Carol Kane and Jane Krakowski.

Us Weekly said Kemper confirmed the news during a new episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Kimmel jokingly reproached her for missing his Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons cast party.

"I am so sorry. I'm gonna tell you why: It's because I'm pregnant and I felt sick," she explained.

Kemper and Koman will celebrate their seven-year wedding anniversary July 7. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old son James Miller.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt premiered its fourth and final season on Netflix in January. The show will return as an interactive special in 2020.