June 4 (UPI) -- Lucifer star Tom Ellis is a married man.

The 40-year-old British actor tied the knot with screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer at a star-studded wedding Sunday at Grassini Family Vineyards in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Ellis confirmed the news in an Instagram post Monday. He shared a photo of himself and Oppenheimer sharing a quiet moment on a dock.

"My new wife @moppyoppenheimer was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon," the star captioned the post. "Thank you to everyone who made our special day so precious."

Oppenheimer, the creator of the Facebook Watch series Queen America, posted a picture on her own account of her first dance with Ellis.

"married!!!!!!" she wrote.

Ellis' Lucifer co-stars Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro and Rachael Harris were among the guests in attendance. Harris, who plays Dr. Linda Martin, left a comment on Ellis' post.

"Extraordinarily joyful day and night. We love you @officialtomellis & @moppyoppenheimer," the actress wrote.

Garcia, who portrays Ella Lopez, shared a group photo Sunday on Instagram.

"I adore these people so much," the actress gushed.

Ellis was previously married to actress Tamzin Outhwaite. He is parent to two daughters, Marnie and Florence, with the EastEnders star and daughter Nora with Estelle Morgan.

Lucifer debuted its fourth season on Netflix in May.