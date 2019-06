Entertainment News Jennifer Lopez, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen win big at CFDA Fashion Awards By Wade Sheridan ( )

CFDA Fashion Icon Award recipient Jennifer Lopez (L) and husband, baseball player Alex Rodriguez arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Accessory Designer of the Year winners Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Diane Kruger (L) of "National Treasure" and designer Jason Wu arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Designer Valentino Garavani (R) and businessman Giancarlo Giammetti arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Designer Kenneth Cole. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Gigi Hadid (L) and designer, CEO Virgil Abloh of Off-White arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Designer Tory Burch. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Designer Diane von Furstenberg (R) and model Barbara Palvin arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Singer Ciara. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Winnie Harlow. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Designer Rebecca Minkoff and model Hilary Rhoda arrive on the pink carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Bella Hadid. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Bernadette Peters of "The Jerk." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Ashley Graham. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Designer Zac Posen. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model and TV personality Heidi Klum. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Joan Smalls. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Lily Aldridge. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Shailene Woodley of "Big Little Lies." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Taylor Hill. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Geena Rocero. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Entrepreneur Lauren Santo Domingo. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Singer Bebe Rexha. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Amber Valletta. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Television personality Lala Anthony. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Kat Graham of "The Parent Trap." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Marianne Rendon of "Imposters." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Emily Ratajkowski. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Director of fashion partnerships at Instagram Eva Chen. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Riley Montana. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Lili Reinhart of "Riverdale." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Designer Rachel Zoe. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Xiaowen Ju. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Halima Aden. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Brooke Shields of "The Blue Lagoon." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Yara Shahidi of "grown-ish." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Alek Wek. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Businesswoman Olivia Palermo. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Martha Hunt. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Singer Teyana Taylor. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Elsa Hosk. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Laura Harrier of "BlacKkKlansman." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Model Maria Borges. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo June 4 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were among the big winners at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. The event, which hails from the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc., took place at Brooklyn museum on Monday. The CFDA's membership consists of more than 500 of America's top fashion, jewelry and accessory designers.

Lopez was honored with the Fashion Icon of the Year Award which was presented by designer Tom Ford. The singer and actress arrived to the event in a red, Ralph Lauren crop top that contained crystals and a matching skirt. She was accompanied by her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

"To be here tonight amongst all these amazing designers and artists and to be honored you know for what I love to do anyway, it's like a dream," Lopez said on the red carpet.

The Olsen Twins won Accessory Designer of the Year for the second year in a row for their brand The Row. The award represents their fifth CFDA award win.

Other big winners included Brandon Maxwell winning Womenswear Designer of the Year, Rick Owens winning Menswear Designer of the Year and Emily Adams Bode winning Emerging Designer of the Year for her label Bode.

Mattel doll Barbie took home the CFDA Board of Directors Tribute Award for the doll's impact on fashion and vast social reach.

"She's made an indelible mark on society while continuously inspiring all ages to believe that they can be anything," the CFDA said.