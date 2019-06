Famous birthdays for June 4: Horatio Sanz,

Angelina Jolie attends the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 18. The filmmaker turns 44 on June 4. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Horatio Sanz arrives for the premier of the movie "Year One" at the Lincoln Square theater on June15, 2009, in New York City. The actor turns 50 on June 4. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- George III, king of England during the American Revolutionary War, in 1738

-- Actor Rosalind Russell in 1907

-- Actor Dennis Weaver in 1924

-- Radio/TV host Ruth Westheimer in 1928 (age 91)

-- Actor Bruce Dern in 1936 (age 83)

-- Singer Freddy Fender in 1937

-- Publisher/commentator Mortimer Zuckerman in 1937 (age 82)

-- Singer/actor Michelle Phillips in 1944 (age 75)

-- Actor Parker Stevenson in 1952 (age 67)

-- Singer El DeBarge in 1961 (age 58)

-- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1963 (age 56)

-- Actor Scott Wolf in 1968 (age 51)

-- Actor Horatio Sanz in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Noah Wyle in 1971 (age 48)

-- Comedian Russell Brand in 1975 (age 44)

-- Actor/filmmaker Angelina Jolie in 1975 (age 44)

-- Actor Robin Lord Taylor in 1978 (age 41)

-- Actor Josh McDermitt in 1978 (age 41)

-- Actor T.J. Miller in 1981 (age 38)

-- Model Bar Refaeli in 1985 (age 34)

-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Evan Lysacek in 1985 (age 34)

-- Actor/musician Quincy Brown in 1991 (age 28)