Antonio Banderas (L) and Nicole Kimpel arrive at the 26th amfAR Cinema Against AIDS 2019 gala on May 23. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Antonio Banderas will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Munich Film Festival. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Antonio Banderas is set to be honored at the Munich International Film Festival with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Munich Film Festival, which is set to take place from June 27 to July 6, will also celebrate Banderas' career by screening his films Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, Desperado, The Mask of Zorro and Evita.

Banderas, 58, is also best known for starring in Philadelphia, Interview with the Vampire, Desperado, the Spy Kids series and for voicing Puss in Boots in the Shrek series.

The actor recently won the Best Actor award at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for his role in Pain and Glory.

"We're extremely pleased to be able to welcome Antonio Banderas to the Munich Film Festival at this high point in his career." Munich festival director Diana Iljine said in a statement.