WWE's R-Truth defends 24/7 title at golf course

June 3 (UPI) -- WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth was forced to defend his title against Jinder Mahal while trying to relax at a golf course.

WWE uploaded a video of the confrontation on Sunday which featured Truth speaking with his friend Carmella about needing to take break from the chaos of being the 24/7 Champion.

As Truth went to grab a golf club, he was suddenly attacked from behind by Mahal who was accompanied by a referee. The Modern Day Maharaja quickly pinned Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion.

Mahal, while admiring his new title and arguing with Carmella, was then ambushed by Truth who quickly pinned him to regain the gold. Truth and Carmella then quickly got away on a golf cart.

The 24/7 Championship, introduced by Hall of Famer Mick Foley in May, has to be defended 24-hours a day, seven days a week with a match able to take place anytime or anywhere as long as a referee is present.

Truth was recently featured on Smackdown teaming up with Roman Reigns to defeat Drew McIntyre and Elias.