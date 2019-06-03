June 3 (UPI) -- Martin Scorsese explores Bob Dylan's famous Rolling Thunder Revue tour in a first trailer for his film Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story.

Netflix released a preview of the new documentary Monday featuring restored footage and recent interviews about the tour, which took place in North America in 1975 and 1976.

The trailer recounts how Dylan purposely performed at small venues to better connect with the audience. Dylan spoke to Scorsese in his first on-camera interview in over a decade.

"It wasn't a success, not if you measure success in terms of profit," the singer said. "Life isn't about finding yourself. Or finding anything. Life is about creating yourself."

Dylan performed with such artists as Joan Baez, Roger McGuinn, Joni Mitchell and Ramblin' Jack Elliott during the tour, which began in October 1975 and ended in May 1976.

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story is set to be released June 12 on Netflix. Scorsese previously examined Dylan and his music in the 2005 documentary No Direction Home.