June 3 (UPI) -- Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi is set to guest star on Jersey Shore dating show Double Shot At Love featuring Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino.

MTV released a teaser trailer for Polizzi's appearance on Twitter on Sunday, featuring the reality television star reuniting with her Jersey Shore co-stars and grilling the contestants on the show with personal questions.

"Guess who's coming to dinner!" MTV said alongside the clip. Polizzi will appear on Thursday's episode of Double Shot At Love.

Double Shot At Love features Pauly D, 38, and Guadagnino, 31, searching for love among 20 women who are competing for their hearts. Each contestant must choose between either competing for Pauly D or Guadagnino.

Polizzi, 31, recently gave birth to her third child, a baby boy, with husband Jionni LaValle. They also have a 6-year-old son, Lorenzo Dominic, and 4-year-old daughter, Giovanna Marie.