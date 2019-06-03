Dwayne Johnson arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Khalid described how he freaked out a little while meeting his idol Dwayne Johnson during a radio interview on the U.K.'s Official Big Top 40 show.

"It's crazy when you look up to someone, especially such as The Rock and then you meet him it's like what do you do? You spend like all of your life preparing the sentences that you're going to say and it's none of that, none of that comes out," Khalid said to host Will Manning on Sunday.

Khalid admitted to being star-struck at first before being able to speak with Johnson.

"It was genuine and it was awesome. He gave me a lot inspiration. I feel like he's an amazing role model so it's super cool to meet someone like The Rock," the singer said.

Johnson responded to the interview on Twitter and noted how he had just listened to Khalid's album before meeting the singer.

"My boy @thegreatkhalid's the best. He totally kept his composure when we met, especially after I told him I literally listened to his entire album earlier that afternoon and no idea we were gonna meet that night. True story. Crazy fate," Johnson said.

Khalid in response tweeted, "BRO!!!!! FATE!!!!"