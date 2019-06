Famous birthdays for June 3: Imogen Poots, Anderson Cooper

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a shot during his French Open first-round match against Simone Bolelli of Italy at Roland Garros in Paris on May 28, 2018. He turns 3 on June 3. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Imogen Poots attends the premiere of "Need for Speed" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 6, 2014. The actor turns 30 on June 3.

June 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy during the Civil War, in 1808

-- Automaker Ransom Olds in 1864

-- British King George V in 1865

-- British actor Maurice Evans in 1901

-- Jazz dancer/singer Josephine Baker in 1906

-- Actor Paulette Goddard in 1910

-- Actor Ellen Corby in 1911

-- Actor Colleen Dewhurst in 1924

-- Country blues singer Jimmy Rogers in 1924

-- Actor Tony Curtis in 1925

-- Poet Allen Ginsberg in 1926

-- TV producer Chuck Barris in 1929

-- Author Marion Zimmer Bradley in 1930

-- Author Larry McMurtry in 1936 (age 83)

-- Former Cuban President Raul Castro in 1931 (age 88)

-- Singer/songwriter Curtis Mayfield in 1942

-- Singer Deniece Williams in 1950 (age 69)

-- Actor Scott Valentine in 1958 (age 61)

-- Journalist/TV anchor Anderson Cooper in 1967 (age 52)

-- Comedic author John Hodgman in 1971 (age 48)

-- Actor Jodie Whittaker in 1982 (age 37)

-- Tennis player Rafael Nadal in 1986 (age 33)

-- Actor Imogen Poots in 1989 (age 30)

-- Actor Anne Winters in 1994 (age 25)