Ciara, Chip and Joanna Gaines complete Harvard course: 'Never stop dreaming'

Ciara (R) and son Future Zahir attend the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ciara attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ciara celebrated after taking the four-day Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports class at Harvard Business School. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Ciara and HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines were among the celebrities to complete a course at Harvard over the weekend.

The "Level Up" singer and the Fixer Upper alums celebrated on Instagram after taking the four-day Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports class at Harvard Business School.

Ciara shared a clip Monday of herself dancing with Harvard professor Anita Elberse.

"I'm officially a Harvard Alumna and this i my mood! Never stop believing! Me and my Professor @AnitaElberse @harvardhbs #BEMS #HBS #LevelUp," she captioned the post.

Ciara also posted a slideshow of photos from her time in the program.

"My College Dream Has Come True and I'll cherish this moment forever! What a surreal feeling walking to class everyday, interacting with my classmates, diving into case studies, exploring @Harvard campus and Cambridge!" the star captioned the post.

"Never stop dreaming. Never stop believing! @HarvardHBS #HBS #BEMS," she encouraged her followers.

E! News said Ciara and the Gaineses took the course with actor Eric Christian Olsen and NBA stars Kevin Love, Luc Mbah a Moute and Julius Randle. Joanna Gaines shared pictures with Chip and their classmates Sunday.

"Course complete! School looks good on you @chipgaines #ChipForClassPrez #bems," she captioned the post.

Ciara last released the album Beauty Marks in May, and announced plans for a new tour on Good Morning America last week. Chip and Joanna shared plans in April to launch their own TV network.