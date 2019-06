Famous birthdays for June 2: Morena Baccarin, Awkwafina

Zachary Quinto attends the premiere of "Star Trek Beyond" at Embarcadero Marina Park South in San Diego on July 20, 2016. The actor turns 42 on June 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Morena Baccarin arrives on the red carpet at the screening of "Framing John DeLorean" at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at The Apollo Theater on April 30 in New York City. The actor turns 40 on June 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Pope Leo XI in 1535

-- Martha Washington, the first U.S. first lady, in 1731

-- French writer Marquis de Sade in 1740

-- Pope St. Pius X in 1835

-- English novelist Thomas Hardy in 1840

-- English composer Edward Elgar in 1857

-- First lady Helen Taft in 1861

-- Actor/composer Max Showalter in 1917

-- Astronaut Charles "Pete" Conrad in 1930

-- Author Carol Shields in 1935

-- Actor Sally Kellerman in 1937 (age 82)

-- Drummer Charlie Watts 1941 (age 78)

-- Actor Stacy Keach in 1941 (age 78)

-- Actor Charles Haid in 1943 (age 76)

-- Composer/pianist Marvin Hamlisch in 1945

-- Actor Jerry Mathers in 1948 (age 71)

-- Political commentator Frank Rich in 1949 (age 70)

-- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in 1952 (age 67)

-- Comedian Dana Carvey in 1955 (age 64)

-- TV personality Andy Cohen in 1968 (age 51)

-- Comedian Wayne Brady in 1972 (age 47)

-- Actor Wentworth Miller in 1972 (age 47)

-- Actor Zachary Quinto in 1977 (age 42)

-- Actor Dominic Cooper in 1978 (age 41)

-- Actor Justin Long in 1978 (age 41)

-- Actor Morena Baccarin in 1979 (age 40)

-- Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach in 1980 (age 39)

-- Rapper/actor Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, in 1988 (age 31)