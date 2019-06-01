Darren Criss, Tina Fey to hand out Tony Awards on June 9

Actor Samuel L. Jackson arrives on the red carpet at the "Glass" premiere on January 15 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Tina Fey arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24.

Actor Darren Criss will be a presenter at next weekend's Tony Awards ceremony in New York.

June 1 (UPI) -- Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster and Samuel L. Jackson have signed up to hand out Tony Awards at a gala in New York City on June 9.

Other presenters confirmed for the ceremony include LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells and Michael Shannon.

James Corden is hosting the event, which will honor excellence during the 2018-19 Broadway theater season.

The show will include live, musical performances and will air on CBS.

Hadestown goes into the competition with a leading 14 nominations, followed by Ain't Too Proud with 12, Tootsie with 11, and To Kill a Mockingbird and The Ferryman tied with nine.