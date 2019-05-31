WWE: Goldberg to appear on Smackdown for first time

May 31 (UPI) -- WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is set to appear on Smackdown Live on Tuesday, the company has announced.

Goldberg's appearance will mark the first time he has appeared on Smackdown, previously only competing on WWE's Raw brand throughout his career.

Goldberg is being placed on Smackdown days before he is set to take on The Undertaker at the Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

"It does not go unnoticed that Goldberg is choosing to appear on Smackdown, the brand with which The Phenom has long been associated," WWE said in reference to The Undertaker's history with Smackdown.

Goldberg hasn't been featured on WWE programming since was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame last April. The Undertaker, who will be appearing on Raw Monday, was last featured this April when he interrupted a performance by Elias.

Super Showdown will mark the third time WWE has held an event in Saudi Arabia following the Great Royal Rumble last April and Crown Jewel, which took place in November.

The event will also feature Triple H facing Randy Orton, Roman Reigns facing Shane McMahon, Seth Rollins defending his Universal Championship against Baron Corbin, and Kofi Kingston defending his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler.