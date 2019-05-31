May 31 (UPI) -- Funko has announced a new series of Game of Thrones Pop! figures that feature key characters from the eighth and final season of the fantasy drama.

Spoilers ahead.

Funko said on Friday that coming soon will be a battle-worn Pop! figure of Daenerys Targaryen riding her dragon Drogon as she burned down the city of Kings' Landing.

Also on the way is a new figure of Bran Stark after he becomes ruler of the six kingdoms.

A glow-in-the-dark Pop! figure of the Night King will be available for purchase through HBO's online shop while a six-inch super sized version of The Mountain will be available at Wal-Mart.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who portrayed Jon Snow, made headlines recently when he checked himself into a wellness retreat.