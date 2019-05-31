Famous birthdays for May 31: Brooke Shields, Clint Eastwood

May 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Genghis Khan, leader of the Mongol Empire, in 1162

-- Poet Walt Whitman in 1819

-- Surgeon William Mayo, founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1819

-- Pope Pius XI in 1857

-- Radio humorist Fred Allen in 1894

-- Clergyman/author Norman Vincent Peale in 1898

-- Actor Don Ameche in 1908

-- Actor Denholm Elliott in 1922

-- Artist Ellsworth Kelly in 1923

-- Prince Ranier of Monaco in 1923

-- Actor/director Clint Eastwood in 1930 (age 89)

-- Folk singer Peter Yarrow in 1938 (age 81)

-- Country singer Johnny Paycheck in 1938

-- British human rights activist Terry Waite in 1939 (age 80)

-- Actor Sharon Gless in 1943 (age 76)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Namath in 1943 (age 76)

-- British rock musician John Bonham in 1948

-- Actor Tom Berenger in 1949 (age 70)

-- Actor Gregory Harrison in 1950 (age 69)

-- Comedian/actor/writer Chris Elliot in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actor Lea Thompson in 1961 (age 58)

-- Actor/model Brooke Shields in 1965 (age 54)

-- Actor Archie Panjabi in 1972 (age 47)

-- Actor Colin Farrell in 1976 (age 43)

-- Actor Eric Christian Olsen in 1977 (age 42)

-- Actor Yael Grobglas in 1984 (age 35)

-- Rapper Waka Flocka Flame, born Juaquin James Malphurs, in 1986 (age 33)

-- Rapper Azealia Banks in 1991 (age 28)