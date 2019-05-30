Lady Gaga's fashion collection to be displayed in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga appears backstage during the 91st annual Academy Awards on February 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lady Gaga has announced a new exhibit in Las Vegas will house and showcase her fashion collection. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga announced that Haus of Gaga, a new mini-museum showcasing her fashion collection, is set to open in Las Vegas.

The exhibit is located near the Park Theater at MGM where Gaga is hosting her Enigma residency show that runs until November.

Gaga released on Twitter Wednesday a teaser trailer for Haus of Gaga featuring a number of her outfits and accessories from over the course of her career. Nicola Formichetti acts as curator.

Haus of Gaga, which opens on Thursday, will house around 40 fashion pieces including the pop star's Versace bodysuit from her 2017 Superbowl performance, her cigarette sunglasses from the "Telephone" music video and her infamous meat gown from the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

I'm very excited to bring Haus history to Las Vegas at #HausOfGagaLV at @parkmgm curated by @formichetti! The experience opens at 12pm tomorrow pic.twitter.com/4KgBRZ1Des— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 30, 2019

Gaga recently made headlines when she announced plans to perform at the Apollo Theater in New York on June 24. The invitation-only performance will act as a celebration of SiriusXM and Pandora's recent merger.