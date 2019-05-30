Lady Gaga's fashion collection to be displayed in Las Vegas

Singer Lady Gaga arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
American singer Lady Gaga attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 5, 2016. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo
A model takes to the catwalk as U.S. singer Lady Gaga performs during the Victoria's Secret's show at the Grand Palais in Paris on November 30, 2016. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo
Singer Lady Gaga attends a press conference for her new album "Joanne" in Tokyo, Japan on November 2, 2016. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology in New York City on May 2, 2016. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Actress/singer Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet for the 88th Academy Awards, at the Hollywood and Highland Center in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 28, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga walks the runway at the Marc Jacobs 2016 Collection at the Park Avenue Armory during Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week on February 18, 2016 in New York City. Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives for the 58th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, February 7, 2015. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Singer/actress Lady Gaga, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "American Horror Story" appears backstage during the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 10, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet at the 46th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame 2015 induction and awards gala at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on June 18, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of China: Through the Looking Glass in New York City on May 4, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet at the 87th Academy Awards at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles on February 22, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga arrive for the 57th Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga exits Roseland Ballroom and walks across 53rd Street to tape an episode of "The Late Show with David Letterman" at The Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on April 2, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer Lady Gaga attends the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring singer and songwriter Carole King at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on January 24, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Singer Lady Gaga attends a press conference with her lifelike "Gagadolls" as she promotes her new album "ARTPOP" in Tokyo, Japan, on December 1, 2013. The high-tech dolls will sing songs from her new album. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Singer Lady Gaga performs at the 41st annual American Music Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on November 24, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Recording artist Lady Gaga arrives for the 41st annual American Music Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on November 24, 2013. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet at the 2013 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on November 11, 2013 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet when she presents 'artRave' at Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City on November 10, 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga prepares to push the button that will start the descent of the New Year's Eve crystal ball and ring in 2012 in Times Square on January 1, 2012 in New York City. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga performs during the New Year's Eve celebration held in Times Square on December 31, 2011 in New York City. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga appears backstage wearing a meat dress after accepting the award for video of the year for "Bad Romance" at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Singer Lady Gaga arrives at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga poses with the two Grammys she won at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York on September 13, 2009. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga performs in concert to a sold out crowd at San Diego's House of Blues on March 12, 2009, kicking off her U.S. "Fame Ball" tour. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo