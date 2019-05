Famous birthdays for May 30: Idina Menzel, Cee-Lo Green

Idina Menzel arrives on the red carpet at the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event on December 9, 2016 in New York City. The singer turns 48 on May 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Russian jeweler Peter Carl Fabergé in 1846

-- Film director Howard Hawks in 1896

-- Voice actor Mel Blanc in 1908

-- Band leader/clarinet virtuoso Benny Goodman in 1909

-- Restaurant executive Bob Evans in 1918

-- Christine Jorgensen, who became widely known after a 1952 sex-change operation, in 1926

-- Actor Clint Walker in 1927

-- Actor Keir Dullea in 1936 (age 83)

-- Actor Michael J. Pollard in 1939 (age 80)

-- NFL Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers in 1943 (age 76)

-- Actor Colm Meaney in 1953 (age 66)

-- Actor Ted McGinley in 1958 (age 61)

-- Publisher Kevin Eastman, one of the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in 1962 (age 57)

-- Country singer Wynonna Judd in 1964 (age 55)

-- Musician Tom Morello in 1964 (age 55)

-- Actor Mark Sheppard in 1964 (age 55)

-- Actor/singer Idina Menzel in 1971 (age 48)

-- Director Duncan Jones in 1971 (age 48)

-- Musician Cee-Lo Green, born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway, in 1974 (age 45)

-- Businesswoman Marissa Mayer in 1975 (age 44)

-- Soccer player Steven Gerrard in 1980 (age 39)

-- Rapper Remy Ma, born Reminisce Mackie, in 1980 (age 39)

-- Model/actor Jennifer Ellison in 1983 (age 36)

-- Actor Sean Giambrone in 1999 (age 20)

-- Actor Jared S. Gilmore in 2000 (age 19)