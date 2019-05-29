Mindy Kaling attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Actress, writer and comedian Mindy Kaling will publish an essay collection with Amazon.

The Mindy Project alum announced Tuesday she will explore motherhood and more in a new collection of essays slated for release in summer 2020.

Kaling shared the news and a photo of herself on her computer on Instagram.

"It's so exciting for me to share the secrets of how I balance being a professional writer, actor, and single mom in a new collection of essays I'm writing through @amazonpublishing. I mean, it would be so exciting to share those secrets. I don't have them. Like, not even close," the star captioned the post.

"This morning I bribed my baby with a remote control to get my car keys back," she jokingly added. "But I do have funny stories about my life and I can't wait for you to read them."

The Hollywood Reporter said Kaling's collection will be free to Amazon Prime and Kindle Unlimited customers. The essays can be downloaded as a Kindle ebook or an Audible audiobook.

Kaling is parent to 17-month-old daughter Katherine, whom she gave birth to in December 2017. The essays will also explore her work experiences with Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock and Oprah Winfrey.

Kaling previously published the memoir Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (and Other Concerns) (2011) and the book Why Not Me? (2015).

"Working with Mindy Kaling is an absolute dream project for Amazon Publishing," Amazon Publishing publisher Mikyla Bruder said. "We're privileged to be a part of bringing Mindy's deeply personal essay collection to life, and can't wait for readers to laugh, cry and fall in love with her all over again."

Kaling is also teaming with Amazon on her new movie Late Night, which opens in theaters June 7. Amazon Studios acquired rights to the film in January.