Mads Mikkelsen attending the premiere of "At Eternity's Gate" on September 3. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Norman Reedus stars in a new PlayStation 4 exclusive video game titled "Death Stranding" alongside Mads Mikkelsen. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Sony has announced that its upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive title Death Stranding will arrive on Nov. 8.

Sony made the announcement on Wednesday alongside a gameplay trailer that featured the stars of the game which include Norman Reedus as main protagonist Sam Bridges.

Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, Lindsay Wagner, Margaret Qualley, Guillermo del Toro, Nicolas Winding Refn, Tommie Earl Jenkins and Troy Baker also star.

Death Stranding hails from acclaimed video game creator Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear Solid) and his team at Kojima Productions.

"In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding," reads the synopsis.

"With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it's up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation."