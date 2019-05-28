Karl Lagerfeld to be honored at memorial in Paris

Karl Lagerfeld (R) and Anna Wintour attend the British Fashion Awards on November 23, 2015. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Karl Lagerfeld will be remembered at the "Karl For Ever" event during Paris Men's Fashion Week in June. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld will be honored at a memorial in Paris in the summer.

British Vogue confirmed Lagerfeld, the creative director of Chanel, Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld prior to his death in February, will be remembered at the "Karl For Ever" event during Paris Men's Fashion Week in June.

Chanel, Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld will host the event June 20 at the Grand Palais, where Chanel has presented its ready-to-wear and haute couture collections since 2005. Theater and opera director Robert Carsen is orchestrating the memorial.

WWD said the event is invitation-only, with about 2,500 guests expected to attend. The memorial will feature video footage of Lagerfeld and his collaborators, as well as interpretive dance, music and theater performances.

"I wanted something full of life and unexpected," Carsen told WWD. "He once famously said, 'A funeral? I'd rather die.'"

"It will be a very powerful moment, a collective celebration of his persona," Chanel president of fashion Bruno Pavlovsky added. "The memorial will be about Karl only: who he was, what he loved, what gave him his exceptional energy."

Lagerfeld died Feb. 19 at age 85. Per the designer's request, there was no public funeral, although he was honored at a private service in Nanterre, France.