May 28 (UPI) -- Jessa Duggar had her third child with husband Ben Seewald.

The 26-year-old television personality gave birth to her daughter, Ivy Jane Seewald, on Sunday. She is already mother to Spurgeon, age 3, and Henry, age 2.

In a blog post, Duggar said they were getting ready for church Sunday when her water broke.

"After three and a half hours of labor, Ivy was born at 5:57 p.m. Her date date was June 5th, and since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again," she wrote. "We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers."

Ivy was born at home, Duggar said, and weighs 7 pounds, 14 ounces and is 20 1/2 inches long.

"She is already so loved," Duggar wrote. "Her big brothers adore her!"