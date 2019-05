Famous birthdays for May 28: Gladys Knight, Rudy Giuliani

May 28 (UPI) --

Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- British statesman William Pitt (the Younger) in 1759

-- All-around athlete Jim Thorpe in 1887

-- British novelist Ian Fleming, creator of James Bond, in 1908

-- Blues musician Aaron Thibeaux "T-Bone" Walker in 1910

-- Biologist/politician Barry Commoner in 1917

-- Musician Papa John Creach in 1917

-- Actor Carroll Baker in 1931 (age 87)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry West in 1938 (age 81)

-- Author Maeve Binchy in 1939

-- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in 1944 (age 75)

-- Singer Gladys Knight in 1944 (age 75)

-- Actor Sondra Locke in 1944

-- Musician John Fogerty in 1945 (age 74)

-- Singer Kylie Minogue in 1968 (age 51)

-- Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in 1971 (age 48)

-- TV personality Elisabeth Hasselbeck in 1977 (age 42)

-- Actor Jake Johnson in 1978 (age 41)

-- Actor Alexa Davalos in 1982 (age 37)

-- Singer Colbie Caillat in 1985 (age 34)

-- Actor Carey Mulligan in 1985 (age 34)